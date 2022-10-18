Submit Release
Diplomatic Economic Mission Arrives in Saskatchewan

CANADA, October 18 - Released on October 17, 2022

Mission Will Visit Several Locations In Both Regina And Saskatoon

Today the Government of Saskatchewan will welcome a diplomatic economic mission to the province, made up of Heads of Mission from Ottawa's foreign diplomatic corps. The group will have representatives from 30 countries and visit Saskatchewan October 16 to 21 to learn more about the province and what Saskatchewan has to offer the world. 

"We are incredibly excited to welcome so many representatives from around the world to experience our amazing province and its people," Premier Scott Moe said. "Saskatchewan has the food, fuel, and fertilizer that the world needs, and it is through missions like this that we’ll continue to strengthen our place on the world stage and be a national leader in economic growth."

While in Regina, the Mission will visit Saskatchewan's Legislative Building, the Cultivator (Powered by Conexus) tech-incubator facility, along with Kambeitz Farms, and Purely Canada Foods terminals, before making a stop at Government House to meet with the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan. 

A tour of the University of Regina, the International Carbon Capture and Storage Knowledge Centre, the Petroleum Technologies Research Centre, and the RCMP "Depot" Division and Heritage Centre is also scheduled while in the Queen City. 

The diplomatic mission will then travel to Saskatoon to visit the SRC Diamond Laboratory, Rare Earth, and Vital Metals/Cheetah Resources facilities. Visits to the Remai Modern, Black Fox Farm and Distillery, and Wansukewin Heritage Park are also planned. 

The mission will include representatives from Algeria, Argentina, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Croatia, Estonia, European Union, Gabon, Georgia, Hungary, Kenya, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lesotho, Lithuania, Mali, Peru, Rwanda, Serbia, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sudan, Switzerland, Tanzania, Togolese Republic, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

