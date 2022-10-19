Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,608 in the last 365 days.

Anthropology for All Launches a “Reddit-like” Platform for Ethnography

Anthropology for All, headed by a high school student, experiments with a novel approach to Anthropology in the modern day.

EXETER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthropology for All believes that society is facing a crisis. Issues such as political upheaval, socioeconomic decline, climate change, COVID, discrimination, etc. demand an urgent re-evaluation of our collective cultural society to ensure a better future. Amidst such social discontent and shifting of the political, business, and technological landscapes, anthropology is becoming increasingly relevant by the day. By exploring the phenomena of human societies across space and time through various lenses, such as history, language, biology, and psychology, anthropology examines humanity in its most holistic form, and offers key insights into the myriad of challenges that the world is facing today.

Anthropology for All is committed to bringing anthropology back into the spotlight with a creative twist on ethnographic research in the technology age.

Anthropology for All launched their new platform which aims to crowdsource ethnographic efforts in the digital age. Through the platform, anyone can anonymously post a short video of human behavior in social settings along with a write-up explaining the cultural context in the video. Others who view the post can comment and discuss their perspectives and viewpoints on the platform. The goal, as with ethnographic research, is for people to understand themselves relative to others, to analyze why people think the way they do, and to consider the external factors that may impact this, particularly the social and cultural contexts.

Founder of Anthropology for All, Michael Ngai, points to Anthro-Vision: A New Way to See in Business and Life by Gillian Tett as his inspiration for this project. He opines, “People think that studying anthropology means going off to some remote island to peer through binoculars at human tribes from a giant tree. But that’s just not true.” He elaborates on how anthropology contributes nowadays by examining modern companies and institutions, like Amazon and Nestlé, to discover elements of the human psyche behind corporate walls. According to Michael Ngai, “At Anthropology for All, we seek to extrapolate meaningful cultural and societal insights through crowdsourcing ethnography where anyone can upload and share their insights on videos and audio recordings.” Michael hopes to revolutionize how the public sees anthropology through engaging with his initiative’s platform and reading his “Introduction to Anthropology” guide.

Michael Ngai
Anthropology for All
+1 603-583-2095
email us here

You just read:

Anthropology for All Launches a “Reddit-like” Platform for Ethnography

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.