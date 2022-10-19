Anthropology for All Launches a “Reddit-like” Platform for Ethnography
Anthropology for All, headed by a high school student, experiments with a novel approach to Anthropology in the modern day.EXETER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthropology for All believes that society is facing a crisis. Issues such as political upheaval, socioeconomic decline, climate change, COVID, discrimination, etc. demand an urgent re-evaluation of our collective cultural society to ensure a better future. Amidst such social discontent and shifting of the political, business, and technological landscapes, anthropology is becoming increasingly relevant by the day. By exploring the phenomena of human societies across space and time through various lenses, such as history, language, biology, and psychology, anthropology examines humanity in its most holistic form, and offers key insights into the myriad of challenges that the world is facing today.
Anthropology for All is committed to bringing anthropology back into the spotlight with a creative twist on ethnographic research in the technology age.
Anthropology for All launched their new platform which aims to crowdsource ethnographic efforts in the digital age. Through the platform, anyone can anonymously post a short video of human behavior in social settings along with a write-up explaining the cultural context in the video. Others who view the post can comment and discuss their perspectives and viewpoints on the platform. The goal, as with ethnographic research, is for people to understand themselves relative to others, to analyze why people think the way they do, and to consider the external factors that may impact this, particularly the social and cultural contexts.
Founder of Anthropology for All, Michael Ngai, points to Anthro-Vision: A New Way to See in Business and Life by Gillian Tett as his inspiration for this project. He opines, “People think that studying anthropology means going off to some remote island to peer through binoculars at human tribes from a giant tree. But that’s just not true.” He elaborates on how anthropology contributes nowadays by examining modern companies and institutions, like Amazon and Nestlé, to discover elements of the human psyche behind corporate walls. According to Michael Ngai, “At Anthropology for All, we seek to extrapolate meaningful cultural and societal insights through crowdsourcing ethnography where anyone can upload and share their insights on videos and audio recordings.” Michael hopes to revolutionize how the public sees anthropology through engaging with his initiative’s platform and reading his “Introduction to Anthropology” guide.
Michael Ngai
Anthropology for All
+1 603-583-2095
email us here