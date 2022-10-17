FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DDOT Granted Almost $17 Million in Federal Funds For Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

Investment furthers agency’s mission to equitably deliver a sustainable and reliable multimodal transportation network throughout the District

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced it will receive $16.6 million in federal funding through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to build out DC’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure and advance the District’s sustainability and equity goals.

“These very important federal dollars will help us keep up with the demands of a modernized transportation network where electric vehicle stations are amply available and conveniently assessable to those in all eight wards of our District, as more and more electric vehicles span our region’s roadways,” said DDOT Director Everett Lott.

The federal investment is through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. The District's NEVI plan was submitted and approved, giving DDOT $16.6 million in federal funding over the next five years to deploy it. This includes $2.4 million in fiscal year 2022 and additional funding being allocated in 2023.

During the first year of implementation, the plan focuses on building up the electric vehicle charging infrastructure along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFCs). The District has five AFCs:

New York Avenue

Pennsylvania Avenue SE

Rhode Island Avenue

I-295 and Anacostia Freeway

I-395 and I-695

In the District’s unwavering commitments to both equity and sustainability, DDOT’s electrification plan integrates the national Justice40 goal, where at least 40% of the benefit from federal investments are allocated to Disadvantaged Communities (DACs). In DC, more than 54% of the current AFC route miles are in DACs, enabling benefits to accrue to these communities in terms of reduced emissions and accessibility to charging stations. The plan also furthers the District’s goal in seeking to be carbon-neutral and climate-resilient by 2050.

To develop the District’s NEVI plan, DDOT held about 30 meetings with internal District agencies, to include the Department of Energy and Environment and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Operations and Infrastructure, and with external stakeholders to coordinate the District’s goals and approach to implementing its electrification program.

The federal funding will be used for projects directly related to charging electric vehicles, to include upgrading existing and constructing new DC fast charging infrastructure, installation of on-site electrical service equipment, community and stakeholder engagement, EV charging station signage, data sharing, and related mapping analyses.

For more information on DDOT’S electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan, please visit nevi.ddot.dc.gov.

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

