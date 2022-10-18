Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,010 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,875 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Crash in Sheldon // DUI #2 // DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling, Tpr. Bojan Brkovic, Tpr. Jordan Peterson

STATION: St. Albans                       

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 10/17/2022 @ 18:06 hours

STREET: Rice Hill Rd

TOWN: Sheldon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Dutton Road

 

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Cody Aldrich

AGE:      28

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: None

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On the above date and time VSP troopers responded to Rice Hill Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival the troopers determined that Aldrich had been traveling EB on Dutton Road. At the intersection of Rice Hill Road Aldrich failed to stop his vehicle and skidded through the intersection and into the lawn of residence # 538 Rice Hill Road, where vehicle #1 collided with two parked vehicles owned by Michael Lamos, a resident at that address. Those two vehicles sustained minor damage from the incident.  Upon further investigation it was determined that Aldrich was under the influence of alcohol. Aldrich was arrested without incident and transported to the St. Albans VSP Barracks where he was processed for DUI #2 and operating with a criminally suspended drivers license. He was later released to a sober party.

 

 

 

 

MUG SHOT: Yes / attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Franklin Superior, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/07/2022 @ 1300 hours

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

From: Michael Kamerling <kamms77@hotmail.com>
Sent: Monday, October 17, 2022 10:53 PM
To: Kamerling, Michael <Michael.Kamerling@vermont.gov>
Subject: View recent photos

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Crash in Sheldon // DUI #2 // DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.