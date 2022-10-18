St. Albans Barracks // Crash in Sheldon // DUI #2 // DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#:

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling, Tpr. Bojan Brkovic, Tpr. Jordan Peterson

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/17/2022 @ 18:06 hours

STREET: Rice Hill Rd

TOWN: Sheldon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Dutton Road

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Cody Aldrich

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time VSP troopers responded to Rice Hill Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival the troopers determined that Aldrich had been traveling EB on Dutton Road. At the intersection of Rice Hill Road Aldrich failed to stop his vehicle and skidded through the intersection and into the lawn of residence # 538 Rice Hill Road, where vehicle #1 collided with two parked vehicles owned by Michael Lamos, a resident at that address. Those two vehicles sustained minor damage from the incident. Upon further investigation it was determined that Aldrich was under the influence of alcohol. Aldrich was arrested without incident and transported to the St. Albans VSP Barracks where he was processed for DUI #2 and operating with a criminally suspended drivers license. He was later released to a sober party.

MUG SHOT: Yes / attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Franklin Superior, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/07/2022 @ 1300 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

