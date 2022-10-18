St. Albans Barracks // Crash in Sheldon // DUI #2 // DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling, Tpr. Bojan Brkovic, Tpr. Jordan Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/17/2022 @ 18:06 hours
STREET: Rice Hill Rd
TOWN: Sheldon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Dutton Road
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Cody Aldrich
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time VSP troopers responded to Rice Hill Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival the troopers determined that Aldrich had been traveling EB on Dutton Road. At the intersection of Rice Hill Road Aldrich failed to stop his vehicle and skidded through the intersection and into the lawn of residence # 538 Rice Hill Road, where vehicle #1 collided with two parked vehicles owned by Michael Lamos, a resident at that address. Those two vehicles sustained minor damage from the incident. Upon further investigation it was determined that Aldrich was under the influence of alcohol. Aldrich was arrested without incident and transported to the St. Albans VSP Barracks where he was processed for DUI #2 and operating with a criminally suspended drivers license. He was later released to a sober party.
MUG SHOT: Yes / attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Franklin Superior, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/07/2022 @ 1300 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
