Learn how to Engage Stakeholders with this new book by Vibrant Publishers

Stakeholder Engagement Essentials is available on NetGalley for advance review and will release in January 2023

Strategically engaging stakeholders is the area of project management that is overlooked, underestimated, or mismanaged entirely.” — Michelle Bartonico, Author

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stakeholders are people and therefore need to be engaged rather than managed is the central idea of Stakeholder Engagement Essentials You Always Wanted To Know (Stakeholder Engagement Essentials). This book will be a ready guidebook for project managers to balance the tenets of project management with the realities of human dynamics. It is available for advance review on NetGalley!

A project runs smoothly only when the stakeholders (people who are affected by the project) work in unison and do not pose any obstacles. A project manager’s role is to ensure that the stakeholders are correctly identified, analyzed, and engaged so that the project is a success. While stakeholder management is a commonly used term, engaging the stakeholders is a more accurate representation of the art. In Stakeholder Engagement Essentials, Michelle Bartonico (PMP) wonderfully introduces the concept along with giving strategies and tools for a project manager to engage stakeholders.

Michelle is an experienced, solution-driven marketer and project manager with more than a decade of experience in higher education and marketing agencies serving clients in a breadth of industry verticals from healthcare to manufacturing. She is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), MSI Change Management Specialist, Six Sigma Yellow Belt, and has completed the Google Project Management Career Certificate program.

Recommending Project Managers to take a systematic approach, the book guides them to first identify their key stakeholders and collect information about them. Next, it provides techniques to sort them into different categories based on their interest and power in the particular project. When all the data is collected, the reader will learn to create a Stakeholder Engagement Plan or SEP to keep the stakeholders engaged via emails, in-person meetings, messages, etc. The last stage discussed in the book is to monitor the plan and look for any changes in the stakeholder’s preferences or opinions and adjust the SEP accordingly.

As managing a project is best learned when practiced, the book is filled with case studies and activities for the learner to solve and participate in. This will help the learner think like a project manager and gain insights into the dynamics of project management.

“Throughout this book, you will see reference to Stakeholder Engagement being the heart of project management. Stakeholder Engagement is the fulcrum on which everything turns. It represents the people who actually perform the work, are affected by the outcome(s), and whose buy-in is essential for project success. Yet, strategically engaging stakeholders is the area of project management that is overlooked, underestimated, or mismanaged entirely,” says Michelle.

The book also encourages managers to develop empathy towards stakeholders as they are people with their own lives and personal responsibilities. It is an ideal pick for students wanting to explore the field of project management and for project managers to use as a handy guidebook.

Stakeholder Engagement Essentials You Always Wanted To Know is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series. The series is designed to help students, professionals, entrepreneurs, managers, and career switchers learn essential concepts of management subjects.

Titles: Stakeholder Engagement Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

Paperback ISBN: 978-1-63651-151-1 | Hardback ISBN: 978-1-63651-153-5 | EBook ISBN: 978-1-63651-152-8

