Antero Resources Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Resources Corp. AR will replace Alleghany Corp. Y in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, October 20. S&P 500 constituent Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK BRK.B))) is acquiring Alleghany in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

October 20, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Antero Resources Corp

AR

Energy

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Alleghany Corp

Y

Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global SPGI, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antero-resources-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-301651342.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

