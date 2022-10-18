Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,937 in the last 365 days.

Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its financial results conference call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2022, live, either over the Internet or via dial in.

What: The Greenbrier Companies Q4 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. PDT

Listeners can access the webcast at the Greenbrier website at www.gbrx.com. To register for or access the webcast, click on the announcement shown on the home page of the Greenbrier website. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

Alternatively, dial-in numbers for the Conference Call are 1-888-317-6003 and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers; the entry number is "0909841". Please call in 10-15 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our rail services business unit. Greenbrier manages 421,000 railcars and offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcars owners in North America. GBX Leasing (GBXL) is a special purpose subsidiary that owns and manages a portfolio of leased railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. GBXL and Greenbrier own a lease fleet of 11,800 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbrier-announces-webcast-and-conference-call-of-quarterly-financial-results-301651371.html

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.

You just read:

Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.