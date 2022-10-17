Uganda: Ebola Virus

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)

The Ugandan government has declared an outbreak of EVD caused by Sudan virus in Uganda. The virus is transmitted to people from wild animals (such as fruit bats, porcupines and non-human primates). EVD is not easily spread between people but can be transmitted by direct contact with infected bodily fluids (such as blood, saliva, urine, vomit or faeces) and contaminated surfaces or materials (such as bedding and clothing).

Travellers in the affected areas should practice strict standards of hygiene. To minimise risk of infection, travellers in the affected areas should avoid contact with:

· bodily fluids (such as blood, saliva, urine, vomit or faeces)

· persons or dead bodies suspected to be infected with EVD or unknown illnesses

· wild animals (alive or dead) or their raw or undercooked meat

· objects, such as clothes, bedding, needles or medical equipment, that have been contaminated with blood or body fluids.

EVD initially presents as sudden fever, intense weakness, muscle pain, headache and a sore throat. It progresses to vomiting, diarrhoea and both internal and external bleeding. After returning from an area affected by the EVD outbreak, people should monitor their health for 21 days and seek medical care immediately if they develop any of these symptoms.

Ebola poses little risk to the general public or travellers who have not cared for or been in close contact with someone sick with Ebola.

Associated Advisories:

Updated:18 Oct 2022, 11:29