Automotive Properties REIT Announces October 2022 Distribution

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust APR (the "REIT") today announced a cash distribution of $0.067 per REIT unit for the month of October 2022, representing $0.80 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on November 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as at October 31, 2022.

About Automotive Properties REIT

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 72 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.7 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties. For more information, please visit: www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca.

