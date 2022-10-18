Wiwynn Empowers Sustainable Data Centers with Comprehensive Thermal and Energy-Efficient Solutions

Enabling lower PUE and higher IT equipment power density in data centers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiwynn (TWSE: 6669), an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider for data centers, announced to exhibit its comprehensive thermal technologies, including air cooling, cold-plate liquid cooling, and 2-phase immersion cooling, at the OCP Global Summit 2022, to address the demand for sustainable data centers and surging power density from next-generation IC.

Wiwynn will demonstrate 2-phase immersion cooling technology with a demo tank during the OCP Global Summit. Its customized 2-phase immersion cooling total solution, including server, tank, and integration, has been deployed in hyperscale data centers and proved to reduce PUE significantly for customers. New ultra-low GWP fluid will be adopted in Wiwynn's new generation tank for environmental protection soon.

In addition, Wiwynn will showcase the cold-plate liquid cooling solution for the OCP OAI server, developed with OCP OAI Cooling Group for future OAM. The solution is based on Wiwynn's deep knowledge of high-power system design and thermal solutions. It not only helps energy efficiency but also makes the high-power density system possible. Wiwynn also worked with 7 industry partners to contribute the OCP OAI System Liquid Cooling guidelines to the open community to promote the necessary technology for next-generation data centers.

Wiwynn is also selected to present at OCP Future Technologies Symposium for its breakthrough chip-level liquid cooling technologies. The enhanced cooling solution integrates a cold plate with a chipset package to improve thermal efficiency. Considering the rising growth of 3DIC technology these years, the proposed innovation will help to confront the crucial challenge of the surging IC power.

"In data centers, the less electric consumption from IT system cooling, the higher energy efficiency, and lower PUE data centers can reach. Wiwynn's thermal expertise in air and liquid cooling, from system to rack and tank level, has helped data centers optimize their thermal efficiency effectively. We are looking forward to contributing to the development of sustainable data centers and the challenge of the high-power density era," said Dr. Sunlai Chang, Wiwynn's President.

About Wiwynn

Wiwynn is an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider of high-quality computing and storage products, plus rack solutions for leading data centers. We are committed to the vision of "unleash the power of digitalization; ignite the innovation of sustainability". The Company aggressively invest in next-generation technologies to provide the best TCO (Total Cost of Ownership), workload, and energy-optimized IT solutions from cloud to edge.

For more information, please visit Wiwynn website, Facebook and Linkedin or contact productinfo@wiwynn.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wiwynn-empowers-sustainable-data-centers-with-comprehensive-thermal-and-energy-efficient-solutions-301649291.html

SOURCE Wiwynn