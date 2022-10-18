Monroe College Celebrates the Classes of 2022 and 2021 at Annual Commencement Ceremony for Saint Lucia Campus Graduates

Dr. June Soomer, Accomplished Saint Lucian Diplomat and Educator, Gives Keynote Address

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monroe College, the New York-based institution offering Associate, Bachelor's, and Master's degree programs from its campus in Saint Lucia, held its Annual Commencement yesterday for local graduates. Dr. June Soomer, accomplished Saint Lucian diplomat and educator, gave an inspiring keynote address.

Commencement took place at the Royalton St. Lucia Resort & Spa Auditorium in Gros-Islet. Monroe College President Marc Jerome and other senior administrators joined local campus faculty and staff, as well as special dignitaries, at the graduation ceremony, which recognized and celebrated the academic achievements of 152 students in the Saint Lucia campus Class of 2022 and the Class of 2021.

Last year's graduating class did not have an in-person ceremony due to the pandemic. Accordingly, they were invited to return this year for a "Commencement Do-Over" so that they would have their well-deserved moment of hearing their name called before family and friends at a formal Commencement ceremony.

"Today was a wonderful celebration of our incredible Saint Lucia graduates and their families," said Marc Jerome, president of Monroe College. "They stayed focused and resilient through the pandemic and accomplished their dream. We cannot wait to see what these ambitious new alumni do next."

The names of the graduates are listed on the College's website.

In addition to students from Saint Lucia, the graduating class included students from Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Dominica, Jordan, Nigeria, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States. Six students who had attended Monroe's campuses in New York chose to participate in the Saint Lucia campus' ceremony so that Caribbean-based friends and family could more easily attend.

Bridgette Edward served as Grand Marshal for the opening processional. She is one of the College's longest-employed staff members in Saint Lucia, having been with the College since the campus opened there 15 years ago. Father Festus Iwaugu with St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church in Gros-Islet gave the invocation.

Among those offering welcoming remarks to the graduates and their guests were College President Marc Jerome; Dr. Alex Ephrem, Senior Vice President at Monroe; and Augustus Small, Dean of Administration for the Saint Lucia campus.

The Honorable Shawn Edward, Minister for Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology & Vocational Training, delivered a congratulatory message on behalf of the Government of St. Lucia. The graduates then heard from this year's impressive keynote speaker, Dr. June Soomer.

Among other Saint Lucian dignitaries in attendance were His Excellency Cyril Errol Melchiades Charle, the Acting Governor General, and Her Excellency Dame Calliopia Perlette Louisey, the former Governor General Emerita.

Dr. Sonia Alexander, Dean of Academics in Saint Lucia, announced students earning academic awards. Dr. Karenann Carty, Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs, proudly presented the graduates to President Jerome for the formal conferring of degrees.

More than 1,350 students have earned their degree through Monroe College's Saint Lucia campus since its establishment in 2007. The campus, located on Vide Boutielle Highway in Castries, offers students a broad array of degree programs through Monroe's Schools of Allied Health Professions, Business and Accounting, Criminal and Social Justice, Hospitality Management, and Information Technology. The College has also operated the International Hospitality Training Institute in partnership with the Saint Lucian government to prepare local residents for entry-level hospitality positions with cruise ships, hotels, resorts, and restaurants.

