Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.
2:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
3:15 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a conversation with Bloomberg News as part of the Canadian Climate Institute's "2030 in Focus: Getting the Next Decade Right on Net-Zero" conference.
Note for media:
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
