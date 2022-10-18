Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, October 18, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Ottawa, Ontario
|
|
Private meetings.
|
|
8:00 a.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in a virtual meeting hosted by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, regarding the G7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment.
|
|
|
|
Closed to media.
|
|
|
10:00 a.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet meeting.
|
|
|
2:00 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
|
|
|
5:45 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, for a roundtable discussion with members of the Retail Council of Canada about lowering costs for Canadian consumers.
|
|
|
|
Closed to media.
This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/17/c6137.html