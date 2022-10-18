Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,924 in the last 365 days.

Hawaii Department of Transportation alerts the public to training scenerio being held at Hilo Airport

Posted on Oct 17, 2022 in Airports News, Main, News

HILO – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) wants to alert the public of a triennial exercise to be held at Hilo Airport (ITO) on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from approximately 9 a.m. through 12 p.m.

The exercise is to test the airport’s personnel response procedures and capabilities outlined in the Airport Emergency Plan (AEP) during a simulated disaster scenario.

HDOT wants to alert the public that emergency vehicles and personnel, including Hawaii Fire Department, may be seen moving about ITO. As part of the training exercise there will be a simulated aircraft crash and manikins used to portray victims.

Once again this is only an exercise on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Electronic message boards will be placed to inform the public that this is only an exercise.

The exercise will be held on an alternate runway. There will be no impact to flights into or out of ITO.

 

###

You just read:

Hawaii Department of Transportation alerts the public to training scenerio being held at Hilo Airport

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.