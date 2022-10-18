Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,016 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,987 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1200 Block of 1st Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Monday, October 17, 2022, in the 1200 block of 1st Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 1:51 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched US currency from the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Monday, October 17, 2022, 36-year-old Garcia Rashad, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1200 Block of 1st Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.