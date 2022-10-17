Submit Release
Washington Public Works Board invites public input on changes to broadband funding program

Stakeholder input from November workshops, December 27 public hearing will help inform rulemaking, set priorities for changes required by 2022 Legislature

OLYMPIA, WA — The Washington State Public Works Board (PWB) is seeking public participation to help identify and prioritize issues that stakeholders believe should be addressed in the Board’s broadband funding program as a result of changes made to the program by the 2022 state Legislature. Input from two public workshops in November and a public hearing session in December will also help guide implementation.

Public input is part of the rulemaking process to address statutory amendments to the PWB broadband funding program that were signed into law this year.

Potential topics for rulemaking include, but are not limited to, considerations relating to:

  • addition of a pre-application process for grants and loans;
  • modifications to the objection process; and
  • establishing an emergency broadband funding program.

More details on the program changes and public input opportunities are on the Public Works Board broadband webpage.

Workshop/Public Hearing Registration Information

Participation in both workshops and the hearing is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Where virtual participation is available, Zoom meeting links will be provided with registration.

  • Nov. 9, 9:30 a.m. – 12 Noon – Workshop to discuss 1st draft rules Department of Commerce, Building 5, 3rd floor, Conference Room 307, 1011 Plum St, Olympia, WA 98501.
  • Nov. 22, 9:30 a.m. – 12 Noon – Workshop to discuss 2nd draft rules
    Virtual meeting only.
  • Dec. 27, 9:30 a.m. – 12 Noon – Public Hearing Department of Commerce, Building 5, 1st floor, Columbia Room (110), 1011 Plum St, Olympia, WA 98501

For questions about the program amendments or this public input process, please contact one of the Public Works Board Broadband Program staff members:
Sheila Richardson, Public Works Board Broadband Program Manager, (564) 999-1927
Ava Gombosky, Public Works Board Broadband Project Manager, (360) 338-5739
Mark Rentfrow, Public Works Board Program Director and Tribal Liaison, (360) 529-6432

