Arrest Made in a Homicide: 400 Block of Burbank Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the 400 block of Burbank Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:13 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and discovered the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 40-year-old William Whittington Jr, of Southeast, DC.

On Monday, October 17, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 36-year-old Desmond Gaskin, Jr., of Oxon Hill, MD. Gaskin was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.