Timetable for change of government

On Monday 17 October, the Riksdag voted in favour of Speaker Andreas Norlén’s proposal to appoint Ulf Kristersson (Moderate Party) as Prime Minister. The change of government will take place on Tuesday 18 October.

This is a joint press release from the Royal Court of Sweden, the Riksdag and the Government Offices.

Statement of Government Policy

On Tuesday 18 October at 09.30, the incoming Prime Minister will present a Statement of Government Policy in the Riksdag and announce the other ministers who will form the government.

Press conference in the Riksdag

The incoming Prime Minister will then hold a press conference in the Grand Gallery, East Wing of the Riksdag, at approximately 10.30. Seating will be at 10.15. Press accreditation by the Riksdag is required. Security checks will be carried out.

Registration for the press conference (limited number of places): by email to Helena Walentowicz, Press Secretary, Moderate Party, by 09.00 on Tuesday 18 October at the latest. email to Helena Walentowicz

Information on the Riksdag’s press accreditation

Photo opportunity at Riksplan

A photo opportunity at Riksplan will take place at approximately 12.45 when the incoming Government leaves the Riksdag to walk to the Royal Palace. Seating at 12.25, entrance via Södra Helgeandstrappan. Press accreditation by the Riksdag is required. Security checks will be carried out.

Registration for the photo opportunity (limited number of places): by email to Helena Walentowicz, Press Secretary, Moderate Party, by 09.00 on Tuesday 18 October at the latest. email to Helena Walentowicz

Information on the Riksdag’s press accreditation

Council of State

The formal change of government will take place at 13.00 at a special Council of State at the Royal Palace, chaired by HM The King. HRH The Crown Princess, the Speaker of the Riksdag and the new Government will attend. At the Council of State, the Speaker of the Riksdag will hand over the letter of appointment as Prime Minister to Ulf Kristersson. The King will then announce that a change of government has taken place. Media places will be available for photo, film and audio recording and journalists at the Council of State.

Accreditation, (limited number of places): by email to the Royal Court of Sweden Information Department by 10.00 on Tuesday 18 October at the latest. Media representatives who have been granted accreditation to the Council of State are to gather at Södra slottsvalvet, Slottsbacken at 12.00. Security checks will be carried out.

email to the Royal Court of Sweden Information Department

Photo opportunity at Lejonbackens terrass

There will be a photo opportunity for accredited media representatives after the Council of State at Lejonbackens terrass at approximately 13.40. Entrance from Mynttorget at 13.10 at the latest.

Registration for the photo opportunity at Lejonbackens terrass (limited number of places): by email to the Government Offices Press Service, by 09.00 on Tuesday 18 October. email to the Government Offices Press Service

Contacts

The respective press contacts.