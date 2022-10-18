The Founders of Kingsway Recovery Dispute Allegations Made by the New Jersey SCI – State Commission of Investigation

MULLICA HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SCI recently held a hearing as part of an investigation into addiction recovery centers in the State of New Jersey. Kingsway Recovery cooperated with the SCI in connection with the investigation, producing thousands of pages of documents and records related to its business operations.

The founders of Kingsway Recovery, Nicholas and Michelle DeSimone, are deeply disturbed by allegations made at the hearing by the SCI with respect to Kingsway Recovery. Despite the fact that Kingsway Recovery was cooperating with the SCI for months, the allegations were made without any prior notice and without giving Kingsway Recovery an opportunity, in advance of the hearing, to address and rebut the allegations.

Nicholas DeSimone MS, LCADC, LAC, ICGC, Ph.D., and Michelle DeSimone both had a dream of helping those suffering from addiction. Nick DeSimone began his career as an all-star basketball player in High School and was heavily recruited to play in college. His energy, determination, and drive were always notable factors in his personality. He, unfortunately, fell into a world of alcohol addiction.

After receiving his Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations/Advertising and Communications from Rowan University, Nick entered the volatile and fast-paced world of banking. Nick quickly became a top performer in this field. The money and hours supported his addiction. Though he appeared successful, the addiction was consuming his entire life.

The turning point for Nick was the day he admitted he needed help. He had tried to overcome addiction his way but realized in his own strength he couldn’t do it. Within the same day, he connected with a friend who became his sponsor and began his journey into recovery. The help Nick received from local recovery and treatment centers was extremely valuable, but there was something missing. He realized there was a spiritual solution to this disease that ravaged him for 22 years.

Along his journey, Nick experienced several treatment facilities and found that they only treated the symptoms of the addiction, rather than leading people to lasting change.

Nick DeSimone realized that true and lasting change comes from helping the whole person: spirit, soul, and body. This realization led him to obtain his Masters of Science in Addictions Counseling from Grand Canyon University (LCADC - Licensed Clinical Alcohol and Drug Counselor / ICGC -International Certified Gambling counselor), and his LAC – Licensed Associate Counselor in New Jersey, then his Doctorate in Performance Psychology.

Michelle DeSimone is a Licensed Practical Nurse in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania for more than 15 years. She is experienced in client-centered care. Treating a person’s spirit, soul, and body are all concepts at the core of her practice. Having personal experience in loving someone who is addicted, Michelle is passionate about making resources accessible for family members and loved ones of the addicted. These are the concepts that have inspired her to own and operate sober living homes in South Jersey.

This couple is committed to devoting their lives to helping others on the road to lifetime recovery.

They launched Kingsway Recovery in 2018 with the intent to help set many free from the bondage of addiction. The sober living homes opened in 2019 to provide a safe place to recover, as many individuals did not have such accommodations available to them.

“Kingsway Recovery saved my life and helped me realize where I want to be in my life. They helped me achieve my goals and to focus and love myself,” Patient of Kingsway.

The allegations made by the SCI, again following months of cooperation with the SCI investigation, and without any advance notice or a meaningful opportunity to rebut same, deeply disturb the DeSimone’s. The DeSimone’s dispute the allegations in the strongest possible terms.

They are disheartened by these unfounded allegations. “It damages our name and lessens resources otherwise needed to assist people suffering to get help.”

Legal counsel engaged by the DeSimone’s will continue to vigorously defend Kingsway Recovery and rebut the false and defamatory allegations made at the SCI hearing. They look forward to continuing their life mission of helping those suffering from addiction.

