2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Candy Apples by Cherice T. Peagler

A Children’s Book of Making Sound and Moral Decisions Joins Frankfurter Buchmesse

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cherice T. Peagler’s Candy Apples will make its way to the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this October 19-23 alongside some of the sought-after masterpieces of the literary industry. Peagler aims to teach children about honesty, integrity and being satisfied with delayed gratification. This book teaches its readers, especially the parents and the children, the importance of smaller things and how it is significant to larger things. Come along and have a glimpse into the life of Cameron, and witness how he faces obstacles that would challenge his decisions and principles.

As the saying goes “It takes a village to raise a child,” teaching a child about good moral characteristics should be given great focus and effort. Every parent has the same dream for their children – to see them grow up into individuals who embody good characteristics and practice morally-inclined principles. “Candy Apples is a story that helps sharpen the character of being honest, showing integrity, and being content with delayed gratification. The story reminds the reader to not get weary of doing well. If one can be trusted with smaller things, then one can be trusted with the larger things.”

— Cherice T. Peagler, Candy Apples

Candy Apples is not just a mere book. It serves as an instrument to assist the parents or guardians in constructing questions when speaking to their children. Candy Apples also will help children better understand and analyze a situation.

Peagler works as a mental health clinician, she helps individuals who are in need of a confidant whom they can share their life challenges with.

