New App Helps Dogs and Their Owners Beat Pandemic Weight Gain
When did your dog last have a weight check? Maintaining your dog at a healthy weight is key to optimising your dog's health and happiness.
Make Fido your new fitness partner by tracking weight and walkies together.CAIRNS, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bid to raise awareness of our pet’s expanding waistlines, October is designated Pet Obesity Awareness Month. According to Dr Charlotte Williamson, veterinarian, and founder of the WAGSTA Walk, Weight and Wellness platform, obesity is the leading animal welfare challenge of our time.
“An estimated 60% of pet dogs are now considered overweight, with excess weight significantly impacting quality of life and predisposing our pets to obesity related disease such as arthritis, diabetes, cardio-respiratory illness and tumors.”
Across the world, pet obesity rates are hot on the heels of human obesity. “This is not surprising considering the lifestyles of our pets mirror our own.”
COVID lock downs and work from home arrangements have had a huge impact on pet obesity and pet ownership rates. According to the APPA National Pet Ownership Survey (2020-2021), the US dog population grew by 9 million during 2020-2021. This equates to a national population of 108 million pet dogs across 54% of American households.
Meanwhile in Australia, the pet dog population grew a staggering 19% during COVID and in the UK, pet-owning households increased by 21%.
However, with pet owners spending more time at home this often resulted in increased feeding and treats for our dogs. Studies by Banfield Pet Hospital (a veterinary group with 1000+hospitals) reported a 2.3 % rise in overweight dogs during March to December 2020- the largest increase in overweight and obese canines seen at Banfield in the past 10 years.
But it wasn't just our furred friends piling on the pounds. Globally, 31% of people reported gaining weight since the onset of the pandemic.
In a bid to help curb dog and owner weight gain, WAGSTA has launched a new walkies, weight and wellness tracking app. This app is unique in providing both dog and human tracking metrics.
“With WAGSTA you can monitor your own calorie burn as well as your dog's and track you and your dog's weight together. Inbuilt weight assessment tools help owners identify their dog’s healthy weight, with the app encouraging regular weight tracking to achieve both owner and dog weight goals.”
“By creating a health and fitness partnership with our dogs we are more likely to exercise daily and make positive lifestyle choices”, says Dr Charlotte
Just 30 minutes a day of walking at a moderate pace achieves both our dog’s exercise requirements as well as the Heart Foundations recommended 150 minutes of adult activity per week. This has physical and mental health benefits for both owners and canine companions alike.
WAGSTA hopes the launch of their IOS and Android app will help pet owners who are struggling to meet both their own and their dog’s exercise goals.
Post COVID many owners feel guilty leaving their pets home alone and report an increase in dog separation anxiety and behavioral problems. Regular exercise provides our pets with mental stimulation and an outlet for pent up energy. This helps to reduce the incidence of pet behavioral issues such as barking, destructive behavior and escaping.
The free app motivates daily exercise through dynamic weight charts, a growing activity tally, walk photo journal, and walk map sharing. With WAGSTA, dog owners can take pride in their sustained exercise efforts knowing they are achieving a happier and healthier future for themselves and their furred friend!
To learn more about optimising both you and your dog's health, visit https://wagsta.com
Dr Charlotte Williamson
WAGSTA
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other