Applications are open for a $600-a-month rent supplement to support youth from government care to pay for housing costs.

This first application period is open until Nov. 1, 2022.

Finding and maintaining safe housing can be a significant challenge for young people in care. The Ministry of Children and Development’s new Rent Supplement Program is designed for the most vulnerable young adults from care and will help support them as they transition to independence and help prevent homelessness.

Recipients will receive the supplement for two years or until the month of their 27th birthday, whichever comes first, as long as they continue to meet the eligibility criteria. Fifty per cent of the rent supplements will be available to young Indigenous adults.

Young adults can apply for the Rent Supplement Program if they meet at least one of the following criteria:

They are eligible for the Agreements with Young Adults program.

They have spent 24 cumulative months in any care status from age 12 until their 19th birthday.

Between the ages of 12 and 19, they were adopted or had their custody permanently transferred to someone other than their parent.

A second application period will occur in spring 2023.

Rent supplements are among the latest suite of supports and services for young people transitioning from government care, and come as part of the Budget 2022 funding to prevent and reduce homelessness. A new no-limit earnings exemption came into effect in August 2022, and the hiring of Youth Transition Support Workers who will support youth in care is underway.

Learn More:

Applications for the Rent Supplement Program can be found here:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/youth-and-family-services/youth-transitions/rent-supplement-program

Or requested by email: MCFRentSupplements@gov.bc.ca

For more information about youth transitions, visit: http://www.gov.bc.ca/youthtransitions

Agreements with Young Adults program:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/youth-and-family-services/teens-in-foster-care/agreements-with-young-adults

Further resources for former youth in care: https://agedout.com/

Budget 2022: https://www.bcbudget.gov.bc.ca/2022/