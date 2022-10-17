Minister’s statement on Waste Reduction Week

CANADA, October 17 - George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, has released the following statement in recognition of Waste Reduction Week 2022:

“Waste Reduction Week is an opportunity for all of us to think about the waste we produce, the life cycle of the products we consume and what we can do to prevent materials from ending up in our landfills or polluting our oceans and the environment.

“The week focuses on the concept of a circular economy, which aims to stop waste being produced in the first place. It means rethinking how we design new products and how we can keep materials and products in use longer.

“As a North American leader in waste prevention, B.C.’s CleanBC Plastics Action Plan is guiding our actions. This includes addressing problem plastics and single-use items through a proposed new waste prevention regulation; reducing the use of new plastic by investing in the use of reusable solutions; the processing and manufacturing of post-consumer plastics; and increasing the collection of discarded plastic in our environment, including the cleanup of our shorelines.

“B.C. has regulated the greatest number of packaging and products in Canada through our extended producer responsibility programs, where producers are responsible for the collection and recycling of their products at end of life. During the next four years, B.C. will expand this product list to include mattresses, electric-vehicle batteries and medical sharps, as well as more moderately hazardous products such as compressed-fuel canisters.

“When food waste breaks down in landfills, it generates greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change. Through our investments in community-based organics infrastructure and collection programs, plus online resources for residents and businesses to prevent food waste, we can divert much of this organic waste from landfills.

“I am proud of these actions that are moving B.C. closer to a circular economy. To find out how you can create a better future for all of us and the planet that is our common home, check out the Waste Reduction Week’s daily themes.”

Learn More:

For information about the seven themes of Waste Reduction Week: https://wrwcanada.com/en/theme-days

CleanBC Plastics Action Plan: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/plastics/

CleanBC Plastics Action Fund: https://alacritycleantech.com/plasticsactionfund-phase2/

Extended Producer Responsibility Five-Year Action Plan:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/environment/waste-management/recycling/recycle/extended_producer_five_year_action_plan.pdf

Food and organic waste:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/waste-management/food-and-organic-waste