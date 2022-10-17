New council to help build more resilient forestry communities

CANADA, October 17 - Updated Oct. 17, 2022

The Forestry Worker Supports and Community Resiliency Council will be chaired by Doug Routley, who was appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Forests in March 2022 and has served as MLA for Nanaimo-North Cowichan and previously Cowichan-Ladysmith since 2005. Routley has worked in the sector as a sawmill worker and tree planter. He has also been a business owner and operator, school custodian and school trustee.

Other council members are:

Sarah-Patricia Breen, Nelson:

Breen is the regional innovation chair in Rural Economic Development at Selkirk College and adjunct professor in the School of Environment and Sustainability at the University of Saskatchewan.

Todd Chamberlain, West Kelowna:

Chamberlain is the general manager of the Interior Logging Association.

Jolleen Dick (suuwayaqawilth), Port Alberni:

Dick is a Hupacasath woman. Her Nuu-chah-nulth name is suuwayaqawilth. She is the tourism development manager for Tourism Vancouver Island, a self-employed jewelry artist, and an elected councillor at Hupacasath First Nation.

Lori Forgeron, Prince George:

Forgeron is owner, president, and chief executive officer of Workforce Development Consulting Services of northern B.C.

Brian Fry, Rossland:

Fry is a strategic shareholder and technology evangelist with Iris Energy. Over the past 25 years, he has co-founded multiple organizations, including Columbia Lake Technology Centre, Granite Mountain Ventures, and i4C Innovation.

Dolores Funk, Burns Lake:

Funk is the former mayor of the Village of Burns Lake and owner/operator (economic development consultant) of Locale North Co.

Kelly Johnson, Castlegar:

Johnson has been with Mercer Pulp Mill for more than three decades and works in operating. He is the president of the Confederation of Canadian Unions and the president of the public and Private Workers of Canada.

Titi Kunkel, Smithers:

Kunkel is the acting vice-president of Academic, Students and International at Coast Mountain College (CMC).

Sunny LeBourdais, Kamloops:

LeBourdais is elected council at Whispering Pines/Clinton Band and director of Transformation at Qwelminte Secwepemc.

Scott Lunny, Richmond:

Lunny is director of United Steelworkers District 3.

Dan Macmaster, Grand Forks:

Macmaster is a fibre manager for Vaagen Fibre Canada, executive director of the Interior Lumber Manufacturing Association, vice-president of the BC Community Forest Association, director at First Nations Forestry Council, and Forestry Support for ONA Forest Working Group.

Gavin McGarrigle, Surrey:

McGarrigle is the western regional director at Unifor.

Brian Menzies, Penticton:

Menzies is the executive director at Independent Wood Processors Association.

Sharie Minions, Port Alberni:

Minions is mayor of Port Alberni, executive director at the 460 Mortgage Investment Corporation, owner of the Brie & Barrel Bistro and mortgage broker at The Mortgage Group Canada Inc.

Cindy Oliver, Burnaby:

Oliver spent 13 years as president of the Federation of Post-Secondary Educators of BC. The role involved leading the organization in the provincial bargaining process and conducting public advocacy on issues related to post-secondary education.

Bob Simpson, Quesnel:

Simpson is the former mayor of Quesnel.

Jim Stanford, Vancouver:

Stanford is an economist and director at Centre for Future Work and honorary professor at McMaster University and the University of Sydney.

Corinne Stavness, Comox:

Stavness is the vice-president of corporate affairs for Western Forest Products.

The council’s term is one year, with a possible one-year extension.