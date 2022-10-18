Premiere of Documentary "Buying Her" at Newport Beach Film Fest on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 7:45 PM; Newport Beach, California

Buying Her, a documentary film by Magic Lantern Pictures, is premiering at the Newport Beach Film Fest on Monday, October 17, 7:45pm at Big Newport 4, distinguished as a Featured Documentary. It is the fifth film in a powerful series of films by Benjamin Nolot, shining a stinging light on prostitution, sex trafficking, and the lives it envelops.

The official Buying Her teaser trailer was released Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Buying Her is the first documentary ever to explore the lives of sex buyers and what drives them, providing a lens through which many have never seen. Through deeply insightful firsthand accounts of sex buyers, the film lays bare their journeys from childhood exposure to pornography to becoming hardened predators, and ultimately to redemption.

This unflinching view into the dark secretive lives that many men have led represents a body of work produced by Benjamin Nolot and Magic Lantern Pictures that focuses on sex trafficking in America and across the world. Past films include Beyond Fantasy, Raised on Porn, Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution, and Nefarious: Merchant of Souls.

The screening of Buying Her will be followed by a Q&A with the film's director Benjamin Nolot, CEO of Magic Lantern Pictures. Tickets are sold at https://nbff2022.eventive.org/schedule/630fc4cd2d23670086b9d863.

About Magic Lantern Pictures

Magic Lantern Pictures is a bleeding-edge documentary film company taking its viewers to the front lines of current social issues. The company focuses on the unspoken atrocities of sex trafficking and exploitation in the commercial sex industry. Magic Lantern Pictures has produced and released five major productions, one of which can be seen on Netflix, Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution.

About Benjamin Nolot

Benjamin Nolot is an American filmmaker and CEO and founder of Exodus Cry, an organization focused on fighting human trafficking in America and across the world. As CEO of Exodus Cry, Mr. Nolot has led many campaigns successfully petitioning the United States Congress and addressing the United Nations (UN). Current efforts include petitioning Congress and the US government to protect children from exposure to adult content.