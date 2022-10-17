Submit Release
October 17 – 21 is School Bus Safety Week

CANADA, October 17 - School Bus Safety Week serves as a reminder that everyone has a role to play in ensuring students travel to and from school safely on buses every day during the school year. The Department of Education and Lifelong Learning, along with bus drivers, parents and motorists must all work together to ensure the safe transportation of Island students.

There are over 16,000 students on the Island that travel on buses daily with over 14,000 bus stops across the province. Bus safety awareness is essential to keeping school children safe.  This week and every week motorists are reminded of the important safety tips to follow when driving.  Staying alert while driving keeps both motorists and school buses safe while sharing Island roads.

“By working together to bring awareness of the importance of school bus safety, communities across the province can help to ensure our students have a safe travel to and from school. Our bus drivers have such an important job transporting our children safely every day and I want to express my great gratitude to the efforts that all bus drivers make every day and for their continued commitment to our students.”

- Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson

Schools across the province will be helping to bring awareness about school bus safety through various educational tools. Students in kindergarten to Grade 6 will participate in a colouring contest and the winner will receive a class pizza party. 

All Islanders are encouraged to thank their bus drivers for the work they do each day.

