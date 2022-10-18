Cayman Cigar Company to Co-Host Benefit for Breast Cancer Foundation of the Cayman Islands
BODDEN TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, October 22, 2022, Cayman Cigar Company and Cayman Spirits will co-host a benefit for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Cayman Islands. The event will take place at 6 PM at Thatch & Barrel on the oceanside cliffs at Pedro St. James.
This exclusive epicurean evening will feature a coursed menu with complimentary wines from Thatch and Barrel, extra unique and rare rums from Cayman Spirits Company, and premium hand-rolled cigars from Cayman Cigars. Spirits and cigars have been curated especially for this exclusive evening.
The Breast Cancer Foundation of the Cayman Islands aims to educate and inform the public about the signs, symptoms, and causes of breast cancer and provides free care for all breast cancer patients and survivors residing in the Cayman Islands.
For more information or to buy tickets to the event, visit https://bit.ly/3SpwZNa
About Cayman Cigar Company
Cayman Cigar Company offers a collection of premium cigars suitable for every taste, from silky and refined to rich and bold. Each Cayman cigar is hand-rolled by Master Cigar Rollers and features high-quality Caribbean tobacco, including tobacco grown right in the Cayman Islands. Cayman Cigar Company is the only luxury cigar brand worldwide to donate 100% of its net profits to charitable organizations.
MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:
Address: 187 Bodden Town Road, Bodden Town, Cayman Islands
Scott Haugh
Cayman Cigars
+1 345-946-2447
scott@caymancigars.com
