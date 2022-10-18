Governments of Canada, Saskatchewan and Prince Albert Grand Council affirm commitment to public safety

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, the Government of Saskatchewan and the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) have signed an agreement to explore new, community-oriented ways to deliver police services and improve safety in First Nations communities.

The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Christine Tell, Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, and Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte, of Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC), today announced the creation of this new collaborative working relationship. This partnership will create an implementation plan that will improve public safety and policing in its 12 member First Nations and 28 communities.

Ministers Mendicino and Tell and Grand Chief Hardlotte signed a Letter of Intent between the three parties, officially establishing the PAGC Public Safety Implementation Team. This team will advance work on Indigenous-led public safety initiatives, tailored to the needs of each community. It will begin engaging residents in early winter. The findings will help design and determine costs for a feasibility study under the First Nations and Inuit Policing Program.

First steps have also been taken toward developing a comprehensive approach to community safety planning for PAGC communities. Public Safety Canada's Aboriginal Community Safety Planning Initiative supports Indigenous communities in the development of a community safety plan specific to their unique circumstances.

Canada and Saskatchewan are committed to community-oriented public safety and policing, and working in the spirit of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples through renewed relationships based on respect, co-operation and partnerships.

Quotes

"Advancing Indigenous-led approaches to public safety is a cornerstone of reconciliation. Today's announcement of the creation of the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) Public Safety Implementation Team will do just that, allowing its 28 communities to make a plan tailored to their specific needs. I look forward to seeing the difference it makes in communities across Northern Saskatchewan."

– The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to ensuring safe communities across the province and is pleased to partner with the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) on this important initiative. The establishment of the PAGC Public Safety Implementation Team is part of a larger implementation strategy to address policing for First Nation communities in our province."

– The Honourable Christine Tell, Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety

"This letter of intent to pursue community-oriented public safety and policing formalizes a shared commitment to ensure effective and culturally appropriate police services for our 12 member Nations. The consultation process marks the first step in achieving this goal. This work is guided by the recommendations from PAGC's National Symposium on First Nations Policing and Justice that identified the need to decolonize policing, courts, and corrections in order to address the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action, as well as the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls."

– Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte, Prince Albert Grand Council

Quick Facts

Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) represents 12 First Nations comprised of 28 communities in northern Saskatchewan , which are organized into four sectors: Athabasca Denesuline, Plains / Dakota Cree , Swampy Cree and Woodland Cree.

(PAGC) represents 12 First Nations comprised of 28 communities in northern , which are organized into four sectors: Athabasca Denesuline, Plains / , Swampy Cree and Woodland Cree. The First Nations and Inuit Policing Program (FNIPP) is a contribution program created in 1991 that provides funding to support professional, dedicated and responsive policing services.

Under the FNIPP, eligible costs are shared with provinces and territories in accordance with a 52% federal and 48% provincial/territorial cost-share ratio.

Community safety plans developed under the Aboriginal Community Safety Planning Initiative identify community strengths, assets and safety and wellness goals in order for all community members to see themselves involved on a path leading toward a healthier, safer home and community life.

Federal Budget 2021 provided $861 million over five years, beginning in 2021–2022, and $145 million ongoing, to support culturally responsive policing and community safety services in Indigenous communities.

