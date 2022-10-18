EMI Shielding Market worth $8.6 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 5.4%

[218 Pages Report] The global EMI shielding market size is anticipated to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2022 to USD 8.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2027

The report "EMI Shielding Market by Material (EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates, Conductive Coatings & Paints, Metal Shielding, Conductive Polymers, EMI/EMC Filters), Method (Radiation, Conduction), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive) - Global Forecast to 2027" The global EMI shielding market size is expected to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2022 to USD 8.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4%. The increasing usage of EMI shielding solutions in consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications & information technology is the key factors boosting the growth of the market.

• Informational PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=105681800

Browse 175 market data Tables and 68 Figures spread through 218 Pages and in-depth TOC on "EMI Shielding Market by Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive) - Global Forecast to 2027" View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/emi-shielding-market-105681800.html

Telecommunications & information technology segment to account second-largest market share during the forecast period.

The EMI shielding market for the telecommunications & information technology accounts the second-largest markets share and is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. In the telecommunications & information technology industry, the application of EMI shielding solutions is primarily due to implementation of 5G. 5G technology is more industry-centric than preceding technologies, such as 3G and 4G. 5G will transform the design of the current cellular system, which involves many devices such as small cells, radio access networks, and 5G chipsets. This, in turn, will create a large requirement for EMI shielding solutions to protect the devices from EMI, consequently boosting the EMI shielding market. Furthermore, the use of wireless consumer products has also increased. Due to rapid advances in wireless technology and the ongoing miniaturization of electronic devices, the EMI shielding market for the telecommunications industry continues to grow rapidly.

Conductive polymer is projected to hold a significant share of the EMI shielding market during the forecast year.

The use of conductive compounds, including conductive polymers and plastics, is increasing. When an electrical charge needs to be transferred in the material, polymers and compounds are modified to increase the conductivity, as most plastics are non-conductive. This has resulted in the development of conductive compounds with high conductive and shielding properties. Conductive polymers are flexible, lightweight, anti-corrosive materials with good surface conductivity. These are further categorized into conductive elastomers and conductive plastics. Conductive elastomers are widely used to design gaskets in various industries, and they provide both EMI shielding and environmental seals. Conductive plastics are used when the key concerns are the weight, form factor, and product design. As a result of their vast usage, conductive polymers are expected to contribute a significant share in the said market

China to account for a significant market share of Asia Pacific from 2022 to 2027.

China is projected to account for the major share of the EMI shielding market in Asia Pacific from 2022 to 2027. The country is a key manufacturer of consumer electronics as well as automotive. The country is also know for low cost automotive product manufacturing. Additionally, China is making notable strides towards the promotion of electric vehicles and the development of its supporting infrastructure. It is the most significant economy in the region. All these factors are pushing the growth of the EMI shielding market in China.

Parker Hannifin (US), PPG Industries (US), Henkel (Germany), 3M (US) and Laird Performance Materials (UK), are the top five players in the EMI shielding market globally.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in EMI Shielding Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insighs that will help your businessgrow.

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarkets™ Research Private Ltd.

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/emi-shielding-market-105681800.html



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: EMI Shielding Market worth $8.6 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 5.4%