Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data at IDWeek 2022

Analysis of data from Phase 3 studies in uUTI and cUTI to assess the relevance of a positive urine culture in patients with no clinical symptoms after being treated for a UTI

New data on the efficacy of sulopenem in an animal model of anthrax



DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc ITRM (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that two posters will be presented at the Infectious Disease Society of America's IDWeek 2022.

The hybrid conference will be held from October 19-23 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Posters will be available for registrants on the IDWeek Interactive Program and the IDWeek Mobile App starting on October 19, 8 a.m. ET. Onsite attendees can view posters from Oct. 20-22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Data to be presented at IDWeek 2022 include:

Presentation Title: Impact of Asymptomatic Bacteriuria on Primary Efficacy Analyses in the Evaluation of Novel Antimicrobials for the Treatment of Patients with Urinary Tract Infection

Poster #: 227

Presenter: Steven Aronin

Time/Location: Thursday, October 20, 12:15 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. in Hall B+C

Presentation Title: Murine Efficacy Studies of Sulopenem Against Bacillus anthracis

Poster #: 1724

Presenter: Sailaja Puttagunta

Time/Location: Saturday, October 22, 12:15 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. in Hall B+C

These Posters will be made available on the Company's website on the "Publications: Posters & Presentations" page under the "Our Science" tab once the conference ends.

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum Therapeutics is advancing its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, in Phase 3 clinical development with an oral formulation and IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum Therapeutics has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications.