Hay bales need to be removed from North Dakota rights of way before Nov. 1

BISMARCK, N.D. – All hay bales on North Dakota highway rights of way, must be removed by Tuesday, Nov. 1. Hay bales remaining on rights of way after Nov. 1, will be removed as directed by the District Engineer.



The bales need to be removed for snow management and safety reasons. North Dakota Century Code prohibits hay from being placed in the right of way except on the outer edge. Large round bales must not be placed on in-slopes or within 60 feet from the outside edge of the driving lane.



C O N T A C T:

David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

