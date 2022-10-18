Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,020 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,910 in the last 365 days.

Valley National Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp VLY, the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Valley's CEO, Ira Robbins will host a conference call on Thursday, October 27th at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss Valley's third quarter 2022 earnings. Interested parties are invited to listen in by dialing toll-free 800-715-9871 Conference Id: 9870349.

The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ybx28825 and archived on Valley's website through Monday, November 28, 2022.

Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with over $54 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Contact:
Michael Hagedorn, SEVP
Chief Financial Officer
973-872-4885


You just read:

Valley National Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.