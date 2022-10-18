Digital Transformation Expert Firm SID Global Solutions releases Product SAMi Mint

SAMi is a one-stop marketplace platform for tech enablement businesses to host & manage API products aggregating multi-proxy vendors and help build a strong developer community to discover, try, subscribe & use APIs to build value added apps, enhancing user experience.

BANGALORE, India and KARNATAKA, India, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SID Global Solutions (SIDGS), known for its proven track record of delivering an array of smart digital solutions and consulting services, today announced the launch of its next generation, customer and community centric flagship product – SAMi.

SAMi – Smart API Marketplace is a Unified Catalog of API based Products created for Product owners/Managers and API developers. SAMi eases API-product onboarding and publishing product details such as product features, SDKs, API Specifications, documentation, FAQs to a unified catalog. Product owners or Product managers can choose to monetize API-products with an intelligent Rate-plan Management system supplemented by efficient reporting.

Multiple API-proxy systems can now be aggregated in SAMi where a developer looking to build an app can discover or be invited to the SAMi platform. The developer explores, tries & tests APIs in real-time & subscribes to API-products to further be entitled to use the API-Products in one or more apps.

Praneeth Nerimetla, Director, Product Management adds – "SAMi's enables effective collaboration between technology-solutions, product owners, developers & end users, thus creating an impressive and a sustained ecosystem conducive for user engagement & business."

SAMi is a versatile API marketplace solution managing lifecycles of multiple personas – Product Managers, developers and API-Products. To understand capabilities of SAMi and SIDGS, visit – https://www.mysami.io or request a demo by sending a mail to sami-connect@sidgs.com

SIDGS is highly committed to the mission of accelerating digitalization of businesses using product strategy globally. To help with this mission, we are setting up innovation and visionary products contributing to overall organizational goals accelerating customer digital transformation journeys globally.

ABOUT SID GLOBAL SOLUTIONS:

SID Global Solutions (SIDGS) is a digital transformation partner of choice for organizations around the world. As a global digital technology product-solutions and services provider, SIDGS enables businesses to excel through the most potent combination of innovative technologies and fortune 500 customers' digital transformation experience partnering with trusted brands such as Google providing value add, visionary & quality products for best user experiences.

Contact SIDGS for business enquiries, partnerships, and career opportunities

