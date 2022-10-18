Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,022 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,949 in the last 365 days.

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION PROVIDES 2022 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation CHK today announced that it will release its 2022 third quarter operational and financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 9:00 am EDT. The telephone number to access the conference call is 1-888-317-6003 / INT TOLL: 1-412-317-6061, passcode 9111446. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Chesapeake's website at www.chk.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation is powered by dedicated and innovative employees who are focused on discovering and responsibly developing our leading positions in top U.S. oil and gas plays. With a goal to achieve net-zero direct GHG emissions by 2035, Chesapeake is committed to safely answering the call for affordable, reliable, lower carbon energy.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

MEDIA CONTACT:

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION

Chris Ayres

(405) 935-8870

ir@chk.com

Brooke Coe

(405) 935-8878

media@chk.com

6100 North Western Avenue

P.O. Box 18496

Oklahoma City, OK 73154

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-energy-corporation-provides-2022-third-quarter-earnings-conference-call-information-301651321.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Energy Corporation

You just read:

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION PROVIDES 2022 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.