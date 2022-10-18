Skillz Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Results

Skillz Inc. SKLZ ("Skillz"), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 results after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Skillz will post an earnings release discussing its third quarter results on its investor relations website at investors.skillz.com. A live overview of the quarter as well as a question and answer (Q&A) conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will begin at 5:30pm Eastern Time (ET).

The Q&A conference call can be accessed by registering online for the Skillz Webcast, at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the numbers in the confirmation email and enter their passcode and ID, upon which they will enter the conference call. Access to a live audio-webcast of the discussion in listen-only mode will also be available at investors.skillz.com.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations website. An audio replay of the Q&A conference call will be available through November 9, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (US) or +44-204-525-0658 (international) and entering the passcode 411469.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform dedicated to bringing out the best in everyone through competition. The Skillz platform helps developers create multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, with the goal of building the home of competition for all. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, CNBC's Disruptor 50, Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and the number-one fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

Source: Skillz Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005990/en/