Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,966 in the last 365 days.

Mosaic Announces Dates For Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / The Mosaic Company MOS plans to release 2022 second quarter earnings results on Monday, November 7, 2022, after close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when earnings materials are publicly available on the company's website.

On Tuesday, November 8, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results and answer questions submitted via email. Phone lines will be opened to allow for additional questions. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Mosaic's website, and an audio replay of the call will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in number (Toll Free)

 +1 877-883-0383

International Dial-in number

+1-412-902-6506

Participant Elite Entry Number

6058962

Link to Webcast of the Conference Call:
https://investors.mosaicco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Paul Massoud, 813-775-4260
paul.massoud@mosaicco.com

Media:
William Barksdale, 813-775-4208
william.barksdale@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/720737/Mosaic-Announces-Dates-For-Third-Quarter-2022-Results-and-Conference-Call

You just read:

Mosaic Announces Dates For Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.