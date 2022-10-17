Diney actor Devan Leos announces official public launch of DDigital
Devan Leos an actor and entrepreneur known for Mighty Med and other shows, is officially announcing the public launch of DDigital
This marks a big moment in our company history, because for the first time ever we will be working with the general public.”SANTA CLARITA, CA, LOS ANGELES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DDigital is a public relations and communications agency that has primarily served private clientele on a referral-only basis. However, DDigital CEO Devan Leos is now officially announcing that DDigital will be open to the public for communications and PR services.
— Devan Leos
"We are absolutely excited to finally announce that DDigital is officially accepting clients who need our services without needing a referral!"
Devan Leos is the CEO and founder of DDigital, and is a public relations expert known for his roles in Mighty Med, Jessie, Austin and Ally, as well as in various movies. The decision to offer the company services to the public came after Devan Leos acknowledged that it would allow more businesses and brands the opportunity to utilize the lucrative services and opportunities regardless of whether or not they had a referral.
The services which DDigital offers its clients range from media relations, communications marketing, and public affairs, and now the company is going to be onboarding new clients who are seeking to tell their stories and get media exposure. DDigital is aiming to onboard hundreds of new clients following the official policy change and status as a "referral only" company.
About DDigital:
DDigital is a communications company whose mission is to evolve, promote, and safeguard peoples personal, business, and brand reputation through communications.
About Devan Leos:
Devan Leos is an American entrepreneur, public relations expert, and actor who portrays Alan Diaz in Disney XD's Mighty Med. He has also appeared in Disney Channel shows Jessie as Trevor and Austin & Ally as J.J. de la Rosa.
