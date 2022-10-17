Submit Release
Results of industrial survey 2021

MACAU, October 17 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that number of operating establishments engaged in industrial related activities in Macao (covering Manufacturing and Electricity, Gas & Water Supply) totalled 889 in 2021, representing an increase of 3 year-on-year. Total number of persons engaged dropped by 439 to 10,773. Receipts and Expenditure of these establishments amounted to MOP10.39 billion and MOP7.54 billion respectively in 2021, up by 11.8% and 7.8% year-on-year. Gross Surplus grew by 24.0% year-on-year to MOP2.85 billion; Gross Value Added that measures the sectoral contribution to the economy went up by 6.8% to MOP4.93 billion. Besides, Gross Fixed Capital Formation rose by 43.1% to MOP1.62 billion. However, major indicators showed decreases when compared to the pre-pandemic levels in 2019; among which, Receipts and Expenditure fell by 9.8% and 11.6% respectively, while Gross Surplus and Gross Value Added reduced by 4.6% and 7.1%.

There were 882 establishments that were related to the Manufacturing sector, up by 2 year-on-year; number of persons engaged dropped by 414 to 9,680. Receipts and Expenditure of the Manufacturing sector increased by 23.4% and 18.2% year-on-year to MOP6.63 billion and MOP5.96 billion respectively. Gross Surplus stood at MOP670 million, an upsurge of 103.6%. Gross Value Added of the sector rose by 21.9% to MOP2.14 billion and Gross Fixed Capital Formation soared by 65.1% to MOP179 million.

Within the Manufacturing sector, Receipts of Manufacture of Cement & Concrete expanded by 65.9% to MOP1.78 billion, driven by a continued rise in demand for cement and concrete products in local construction projects; in addition, Expenditure swelled by 58.5% to MOP1.44 billion. Gross Surplus and Gross Valued Added of the industry showed an uplift of 107.2% and 71.9% respectively. Receipts of Manufacture of Food Products & Beverages rebounded by 23.1% year-on-year to MOP2.31 billion in 2021, following a relatively large decline in the previous year; Expenditure went up by 13.7% to MOP2.05 billion. Gross Surplus and Gross Value Added of the industry saw respective increases of 255.3% and 34.8%. For the Publishing & Printing industry, Receipts (MOP438 million), Expenditure (MOP459 million) and Gross Valued Added (MOP208 million) decreased by 4.1%, 8.2% and 1.9% year-on-year respectively, and a deficit of MOP21.36 million was recorded.

As regards the Electricity, Gas & Water Supply sector, number of establishments increased by 1 year-on-year to 7, whereas number of persons engaged dropped by 25 to 1,093. Receipts of the sector decreased by 4.2% year-on-year to MOP3.76 billion, and Expenditure went down by 19.2% to MOP1.58 billion. As the decrease in expenditure was larger than that in receipts, Gross Surplus rose by 10.7% to MOP2.18 billion. Gross Value Added amounted to MOP2.80 billion, a fall of 2.3%. In view of the acquisition of new equipment by some establishments, Gross Fixed Capital Formation of the sector went up by 40.8% to MOP1.44 billion.

