MACAU, October 17 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Nesat"

Update Time: 2022-10-17 20:15

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect Typhoon Signal No.8 Beginning of 18 Relatively low "blue" Storm Surge Warning Low

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No.3 is currently in effect. Typhoon Nesat located over the northern part of South China Sea, is continuously moving westward, but it will gradually turn southwest, crossing the northern part of South China Sea, and will maintain a distance of about 400km south from Macao.

Under the joint influence of Nesat and the northeast monsoon, the local wind is strengthening and is expected to reach wind force 6 to 7 with gust. Unless Nesat takes a more northerly track, the chance of issuing the tropical cyclone singal no.8 is relatively low.

In the following two days (18-19th), showers will be more frequent and the temperature will gradually decrease, the expected minimum temperature will be 17 degree Celsius on Wednesday (19th). Since it will remain cloudy, rainy and windy, the cool feeling will be more obvious. The public are advised to pay attention to the weather change.

Meanwhile, as it is not during the high phase of the astronomical tide, and the chance of Nesat directly affecting Macao is low, significant flooding due to storm surge is not likely in the inner habour area. However, under strong wind and swells, slight flooding is possible in the southern inner harbor area. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.