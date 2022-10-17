Players arrived in Macao for WTT Champions Macao 2022 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, October 17 - WTT Champions Macao 2022 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and World Table Tennis (WTT) and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, will be held at Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion from 19 to 23 October 2022. The star-studded line-up of world’s leading table tennis players arrived in Macao today.

The event features world-leading table tennis players including: Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Sun Yingsha and Chen Meng from China; Tomokazu Harimoto and Mima Ito from Japan; Hugo Calderano from Brazil; Doo Hoi Kem from Hong Kong, China; and Adriana Díaz from Puerto Rico. They will showcase their spectacular skills to table tennis fans and vie for the titles in men’s and women’s singles.

The first two matchdays (19 and 20 October) will feature Round of 32 matches. Round of 16 matches will be held on 21 October. Quarterfinals and semifinals will be held on 22 October, and the finals will take place from 6:00 p.m. on 23 October.

Limited tickets are available for sale and can be purchased at MacauTicket.com, by telephone or at Kong Seng outlets and Mainland sales offices, or at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion during matchdays. Tickets holders are reminded that admission into the venue starts from one hour before the first match of the day commences. Online ticket holders may collect their tickets at the ticket counter, located in the lobby of the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion, starting from two hours before the first match of the day. Upon collection, ticket holders are required to present their receipt and the ID document registered for ticket purchase. If a representative is collecting the tickets on behalf of the ticket holder, he/she should present his/her own ID, the receipt, a copy of the ticket holder’s ID and a written authorization from the ticket holder. All the aforementioned documents must be presented before the ticket holders or the representatives are allowed to collect the tickets.

To ensure that the event can be carried out under safe conditions, anti-epidemic measures will be implemented during the event as required by the Macao SAR Government. All spectators must undergo body temperature checks, scan venue code, present Macao Health Code and wear face masks upon entering the venue. Courtside VIP ticket holders are required to undergo self-arranged nucleic acid tests and present a valid 48-hour negative test result when entering the venue. The organizers will continue to closely monitor the status of the epidemic and make arrangements for epidemic prevention during the event according to the relevant guidelines issued by the Health Bureau.

For details, please visit the event’s website wttmacao.sport.gov.mo or the World Table Tennis website worldtabletennis.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.