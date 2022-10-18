MACAU, October 17 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Nesat"

Update Time: 2022-10-18 05:05

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect Typhoon Signal No.8 Relatively low "blue" Storm Surge Warning Low

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 3 is still in effect. Typhoon Nesat is gradually moving southwestward across the northern part of the South China Sea. Under the joint influence of Nesat and the northeast monsoon, the local wind has reached a strong wind of force level 6. It is expected to strengthen in the morning, with winds of force level 6 to 7 and gusts, so the Signal No.3 will remain in the morning. In addition, since Nesat will continue to move in a southwesterly direction and keep a distance of about 400 kilometers south of Macau, the possibility of changing Signal No. 8 is relatively low.

Meanwhile, slight flooding occurred in the southern inner harbor area in the past few hours. The water level is now gradually falling. It is unlikely to have flooding again in the inner harbor today.

As the northeast monsoon is going to affect the South China coast, the temperature is expected to drop today and tomorrow with a few showers. Due to the strong wind, the cool feeling will be more obvious. The public are advised to pay attention to the weather change.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.