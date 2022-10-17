First Lady Casey DeSantis Spotlights Private Entity Support of the Florida Disaster Fund

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis visited Adamec Harley-Davidson in Jacksonville to spotlight private entity support of the Florida Disaster Fund, which has raised over $45 million to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. Private sector entities across the state are pitching in to support the Fund in unique ways, including Adamec Harley-Davidson who is selling a Florida Hurricane Relief t-shirt, with 100% of proceeds going to the Florida Disaster Fund. Businesses that want to learn how to get involved can call 850-414-7400.

“The Governor and I greatly appreciate the groundswell of support for the Florida Disaster Fund,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “Whether it’s a sizeable donation or proceeds from a product or a few dollars, we are thankful for every contribution as it will go a long way in helping Floridians recover and rebuild.”

First Lady DeSantis was joined by Volunteer Florida CEO, Josie Tamayo, along with representatives from Jacksonville-based contributors to the Florida Disaster Fund, including Florida Blue, CSX and Daily’s.

The Florida Disaster Fund, spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis, is the state’s private fund overseen by Volunteer Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady DeSantis have awarded $3 million through the Florida Disaster Fund to date. $2 million was awarded to four first responder organizations which have had members impacted by Hurricane Ian, and an initial $1 million was distributed to organizations engaged in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in the immediate aftermath.

The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to provide financial assistance to our communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with public, private, and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

Donations to the Florida Disaster Fund are made to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, a 509(a)(3) charitable organization, and are tax-deductible. Donations may be made by credit card on the secure website www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or by check to the below address. Checks should be made payable to the Volunteer Florida Foundation and should include “Florida Disaster Fund” in the memo line.

Volunteer Florida Foundation

Attention: Florida Disaster Fund

1545 Raymond Diehl Road Suite 250

Tallahassee, FL 32308

