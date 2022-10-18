Governor Mourns the Passing of Former Senate President Chancy Croft

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy send their condolences to the family and loved ones of former Senate President Leland “Chancy” Croft, who passed away on August 30, 2022. Croft served in the Alaska State Legislature for a decade, from 1968 to 1978.

“The First Lady and I express our deepest sympathies to the family of former Senate President and UA Regent Chancy Croft,” said Governor Dunleavy. “While originally from Texas, Chancy was a true Alaskan from the moment he arrived almost exactly 60 years ago, where he and his wife, Toni, planted deep roots and grew their family. Chancy had a lasting impact on our state through his years of public service and played a key role in building the foundation for the Alaska Permanent Fund.”

Croft served in the Alaska House of Representatives from 1968 to 1970 and in the Alaska Senate from 1970 to 1978. He was an early proponent of the Permanent Fund, sponsoring the Senate version of the original bill with Rep. Hugh Malone. As Senate President from 1974 to 1976, Croft managed the passage of many of the foundational laws that form the legal basis of Alaska today. After his candidacy in the 1978 Governor’s race, Croft retired from politics but continued to be an active public servant, including serving from 1995 to 2003 on the UA Board of Regents and as Chair from 2002 to 2003.

With Toni, his wife of almost 60 years, and their three children, Eric, Kymber, and Lee, he rafted many of Alaska’s wild rivers in the 1980s and 1990s. With no prior agricultural experience, he bought an Oregon cherry orchard and turned it into Croft Vineyards, one of the finest organic grape producers in Oregon. Later, he and Toni enjoyed traveling with their seven grandchildren. Toni passed away on June 8, 2022, just 12 weeks prior to Chancy.

Governor Dunleavy has ordered that Alaska and the United States flags fly at half-staff sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in honor of former Senate President Chancy Croft.