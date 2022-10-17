Attorney General Bonta Announces Arrest in Placer County Fentanyl Death

Suspect accused of supplying fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a 25-year-old victim in Auburn

AUBURN – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the arrest of a suspect who allegedly supplied fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a 25-year-old victim in Placer County. The victim was found dead in her room in Auburn on August 31, 2022. The arrest is the result of an investigation by the Placer County Special Investigation Unit (PSIU), a collaborative effort by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Roseville Police Department, Rocklin Police Department, Auburn Police Department, the Placer County Probation Department, and the Placer County District Attorney's Office, led by the California Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Bureau of Investigation.

“Throughout the nation, we continue to address the impacts of the opioid crisis, and have in recent years seen a marked increase in fentanyl use and associated deaths,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Today we grieve the loss of yet another young life to this drug — a loss that should never have occurred. We hope that today’s arrest brings some sense of closure to this young woman’s family. Let this be a warning to the poison peddlers in California's neighborhoods: We will hold you accountable. I want to thank our law enforcement partners in Placer County and the ATF for working with us to make our community safer."

The arrest occurred on September 6, 2022, after PSIU task force officers and federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives executed a search warrant at a hotel room where the suspect was located. The suspect was found at the location with approximately $1,200 worth of fentanyl, a loaded revolver, and evidence of drug sales. He was booked into the Placer County Jail and charges by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office are pending.

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned on October 19, 2022.

It is important to note that a criminal complaint contains charges that are only allegations against a person. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Fentanyl is a powerful and potentially addictive synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin. A small amount of fentanyl, just two milligrams, can result in overdose and potentially death.

The DOJ’s allied task forces are working actively with law enforcement partners throughout California to detect, deter, disrupt, and dismantle criminal fentanyl operations and prevent fentanyl from reaching neighborhoods and communities. On Wednesday, October 12, Attorney Bonta announced the seizure of over four million fentanyl pills and almost 900 pounds of fentanyl powder, and over 200 arrests through the DOJ’s Bureau of Investigation's work with allied task forces throughout California since April 2021. Attorney General Bonta also announced in 2022-2023 budget year, DOJ secured $7.9 million for the creation of the program within DOJ under coordination of the Bureau of Investigation to expand this important work, with an allocation of $6.7 million in ongoing funding.

The arrest announced today is the result of work by the DOJ-led PSIU. Since April 2021, the team's enforcement actions have resulted in the seizure of four pounds of fentanyl powder and the arrest of 34 suspects including Virgil Bordner, who was convicted for his role in the death of a Placer County teen who overdosed on fentanyl in 2020.

DOJ's on-the-ground work has touched many other communities including:

Southern California, through the Los Angeles IMPACT Task Force, with nearly 2.3 million fentanyl pills and 762 pounds of powder seized and 121 suspects arrested.

Inland Empire, through the Inland Crackdown Allied Task Force, with 790,000 pills and over 36 pounds of fentanyl powder seized and 25 suspects arrested.

Central Valley, through the Merced Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, with 440,000 pills and 15 pounds of fentanyl powder seized and 18 suspects arrested, as well as the High Impact Investigation Team, with 488,000 pills and 47 pounds of fentanyl powder seized and 17 suspects arrested.

In addition to this enforcement work, Attorney General Bonta continues an all-in approach by advancing effective public policy and working with national partners to hold the opioid industry accountable for their role in creating the opioid crisis and its impacts. To date, DOJ has secured over $32 billion through nationwide settlements, including $2 billion for California, bringing needed funding back to communities for treatment and prevention strategies.