DLA LLC Completes Redesign and Rebrand with Launch of New Website

DLA, LLC (DLA), announced today the company's rebranding and launch of its new website. DLA is a leading provider of internal audit and accounting advisory services.

Expanding client needs, new market drivers and a shifting industry landscape created a unique opportunity for DLA to evolve its value proposition and company culture to better serve its clients. This evolution marks a pivotal time in DLA's journey as they continue to grow and build upon the solid foundation that was created over 21 years ago.

The rebrand includes a new visual identity, updated content, and a new website – www.dlallc.com. "The DLA rebrand comes at a time of growth for the company. We built an unmatched, diversified internal audit, risk and governance, and accounting advisory platform with the expertise to lead in every sector, and we are making significant strides to meet our ambitious goals. The new logo, three intersecting letters, expresses our collaborative spirit. Our talented staff joins with our clients and project partners to create truly responsive solutions. It symbolizes how far we have come and allows us to strategically position ourselves for success for years to come," said David Landau, Founder & CEO.

"This has been an extraordinary internal effort and I am extremely confident that this work will not only serve as an important catalyst for change, but one that will propel us into 2023 and beyond. This rebrand is part of our growth strategy to affirm our commitment to building an exceptionally talented and skilled team of experts. Our people are our greatest asset, and we empower them to deliver exceptional service to our clients. Rebranding and repositioning provide our organization with an advanced platform to achieve our objectives and empower our staff to achieve client success," said Philip Ramacca, DLA President & COO.

About DLA LLC

Founded in 2001, DLA provides internal audit and accounting advisory services to hundreds of clients. DLA's leadership team averages 30+ years of experience and is led by Big Four veterans with deep industry expertise. DLA specializes in internal audit, accounting advisory, forensic accounting, valuation and litigation support, tax, risk management, investment banking, and IT advisory services. The company is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

For further information about DLA LLC, please visit us at www.dlallc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005906/en/