Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on October 17, 2022

MARYLAND, October 17 - For Immediate Release: Friday, October 14, 2022

Committees will review the SBIR/STTR Matching Grant Program, all-electric building standards for new construction, master license agreements, changes to County Code needed to implement the Complete Streets Design Guide and water and sewer category change requests

The Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee will meet on Monday, Oct. 17 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the SBIR/STTR Matching Grant Program and Bill 13-22, Buildings - Comprehensive Building Decarbonization.

The members of the PHED Committee include Chair Hans Riemer and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson (Lead for Parks) and Will Jawando.

The Transportation and Environment (T&E) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to discuss Bill 24-22, Streets and Roads, and six water and sewer category change requests proposed for the 2022-2031 Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan.

The members of the T&E Committee include Chair Tom Hucker, Council Vice President Evan Glass and Councilmember Riemer.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

SBIR/STTR Matching Grant Program Review

Review: The PHED Committee will continue its review of the SBIR/STTR Matching Grant Program, which is a program for small businesses with an industry focus on the County’s biotechnology sector. The intent of the program is to provide small grants for early-stage County businesses that successfully received a federal SBIR/STTR Phase I or II grant to conduct research in medicine, biotechnology or life sciences.

At this meeting, the committee will review Executive staff recommendations to update the SBIR/STTR Matching Grant Program. The recommendations include adding eligibility criteria and new program elements and providing annual funding for an SBIR Navigator position within the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) to prepare, maintain and market a list of qualified consultants, state and federal programs.

Bill 13-22, Buildings - Comprehensive Building Decarbonization

Review: The PHED Committee will review Bill 13-22, Buildings – Comprehensive Building Decarbonization, which would require the County Executive to issue all-electric building standards for new construction, major renovations and additions by Jan. 1, 2024.

All-electric building standards would help the County to achieve its zero greenhouse gas emissions goal by ensuring future construction is electrified. Exemptions would be provided for emergency backup systems and certain uses, such as manufacturing, crematories, life sciences and commercial kitchens. In addition, income restricted housing and schools will have an extended timeline. The lead sponsor is Councilmember Riemer. Councilmember Jawando is a cosponsor.

Master License Agreement

Update: The PHED Committee will receive an update from the County Executive’s office on the pole attachment license agreement. The master licensing agreements provide a process and fee structure for carriers to attach 5G wireless equipment to County-owned infrastructure. Previously, the Council approved ZTA 18-02, which allows the deployment of 5G infrastructure in commercial areas and ZTA 19-07, which allows deployment of 5G infrastructure in residential areas.

Bill 24-22, Streets and Roads

Review: The T&E Committee will continue to review Bill 24-22, Streets and Roads, which, along with Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-10 and Subdivision Regulation Amendment (SRA) 22-01, would make changes to several chapters of the County Code to implement the Complete Streets Design Guide.

Bill 24-22 revises Chapter 49, Streets and Roads, to apply complete streets standards to the design and construction of roads and road improvements. The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

The goal of these recommended changes is to better address modern transportation needs. Complete Streets are roadways that are designed and operated to provide safe and accessible travel options for all roadway system users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, transit riders and motorists.

Amendments to the Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan

Review: On Oct. 3 the T&E Committee made recommendations regarding the Ten-Year Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan 2022-2031 (Water and Sewer Plan). This plan provides an overview of the planning policies, needs, issues and planned infrastructure related to community and individual water and sewerage systems.

Several recommendations in the plan affect five previously deferred water and sewer category change requests and one request currently under review by the Committee. These requests will be reviewed by the committee. Recommendations for each of the category change requests can be found on page 2 of the Council staff report.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.

The Council recommends that residents, who choose to attend in-person Council or committee meetings, get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. If this is not possible, virtual participation is encouraged.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.



