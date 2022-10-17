Montgomery County Council Meets on October 18 at 9 a.m. to Review the Ten-Year Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan and Several Zoning Measures

MARYLAND, October 17 - For Immediate Release: Monday, October 17, 2022

Also on Oct. 18: Council to conduct interviews for the Merit System Protection Board and for the position of County Attorney

The Council will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Councilmember Andrew Friedson, will recognize the 25th anniversary of the Office of the Inspector General. The second, presented by Council President Gabe Albornoz and the County Executive, will recognize National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

The afternoon session will begin at 1 p.m. with a proclamation presentation by Council President Albornoz and the County Executive recognizing Energy Efficiency Day and Energy Action Month.

2022-2031 Ten-Year Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan

Review: The Council will hold a work session to review the 2022-2031 Ten-Year Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan. The purpose of the plan is to provide an overview of the planning policies, needs, issues and planned infrastructure related to community and individual water and sewerage systems.

Merit System Protection Board

Interviews: The Council will conduct interviews for the vacancy on the Merit System Protection Board. The term for Board Member Sonya Chiles expires Dec. 31, 2022. The appointee for this position may be Republican, Democrat, someone who declines to affiliate with a party, or a member of another party officially recognized by the Board of Elections. Board members serve a three-year term.

Legislative Session

Bill 28-22, Common Ownership Communities - Duties, Requirements and Procedures

Introduction: The Council will introduce Bill 28-22, Common Ownership Communities - Duties, Requirements and Procedures. Bill 28-22 would amend Chapter 10B of the Montgomery County Code to require periodic training of members of a governing board of a common ownership community; clarify common ownership community registration, voting and dispute resolution procedures; and generally revise County law regarding common ownership communities.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

County Attorney

Interview: The Council will interview John Markovs for the position of Montgomery County attorney. Mr. Markovs was appointed as acting county attorney on Jan. 28, 2022. Section 1A-105(g) of the County Code requires Council approval for an acting official to serve in this capacity for more than six months. On June 7, 2022, the County Executive requested that the Council approve the extension of this appointment until Jan. 28, 2023, due to the upcoming election. On Sept. 26, 2022, the County Executive requested that the Council approve Mr. Markovs for the position of County Attorney for Montgomery County Government.

Public Hearings

The Council will hold the following public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

WSSC Water’s FY24 Spending Control Limits

Bill 26-22, Landlord-Tenant Relations - Radon Testing and Mitigation - Required

District Council Session

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-01, Antenna on Existing Structure - Use Standards

Review: The Council will hold a worksession on Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-01, Antenna on Existing Structure - Use Standards, which would change the current setback for an antenna on existing structures from the current 60 feet to 30 feet, so that these antennas are treated similarly to telecommunications towers. At an October 10 meeting, the Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee reviewed several amendments proposed in order to place the same restrictions on antenna on existing structures that were placed on telecommunications towers in ZTA 19-07.

In July 2021, the Council adopted ZTA 19-07, Telecommunications Towers – Limited Use, which revised the standards for telecommunications towers allowed as a limited or conditional use and generally amended the use requirements. ZTA 19-07 did not make any changes to antennas on existing structures, which is a different use in the Zoning Ordinance with separate provisions. Relevant to ZTA 22-01, the setback for a telecommunications tower in the Agricultural, Rural Residential and Residential Zones was reduced to 30 feet.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-03, Downtown Silver Spring Overlay Zone

Review and vote expected: The Council will hold a worksession and is expected to vote on ZTA 22-03, Downtown Silver Spring Overlay Zone, which would establish the Downtown Silver Spring (DSS) Overlay Zone, remove the Ripley/South Silver Spring (RSS) Overlay Zone and modify the Fenton Village (FV) Overlay Zone.

The new DSS Overlay Zone will cover all the districts included in the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan except for the Adjacent Communities District. It includes language for a Height Incentive Area, additional allowed accessory uses and a Design Advisory Panel.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the Planning Board.

Sectional Map Amendment (SMA) H-146 to implement the Approved and Adopted Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan

Review and vote expected: The Council will hold a worksession and is expected to vote on Sectional Map Amendment (SMA) H-146, which would implement the zoning recommendations in the approved and adopted Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan.

Proposed Closed Session

The Council will hold a closed session to consult with counsel to obtain legal advice pursuant to Maryland Code, General Provisions Article Section 3-305(b)(7); and Section 3-305(b)(8) to consult with staff, consultants, or other individuals about pending or potential litigation. The topic is pending litigation involving the County.

Consent Calendar

