FARMERS' MARKET HIGHLIGHTS BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

DU QUOIN, IL - The - The Du Quoin State Fair Farmers' Market is highlighting Breast Cancer Awareness Month with giveaways and a drawing for a gift basket full of prizes. Each Tuesday in the month of October, patrons at the market will receive one free ticket to be entered in a drawing to win a gift basket. The basket, which includes Breast Cancer Awareness themed items, will be given away during the final market of the season on October 25.





"As a breast cancer survivor, I felt it was a great way to encourage and educate those coming to our farmers' market about warning signs and prevention surrounding the disease," said Patsie Hopkins, Du Quoin Sate Fair Farmers' Market Organizer. "Some people may not feel comfortable going to the doctor or want to take the time to do so, but they will pick up a pamphlet while shopping at the market."





In addition to the basket giveaway, pink ribbon glitter tattoos, Breast Cancer Awareness hair ties, pencils, and stickers will also be given out at the market in October.





The Du Quoin State Fair Farmers' Market is held every Tuesday through October 25 from 4-6 p.m. at the Cattle Barns on the fairgrounds.