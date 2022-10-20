MILESTONE CLINICAL STUDY RESULTS SUGGEST SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT OF FH PRO FOR WOMEN ON CLINICAL PREGNANCY RATES

Study shows that oral antioxidant supplementation by women may have a beneficial impact on clinical pregnancy rates

This exciting pilot research study is a significant move forward for women’s reproductive health and puts some of the power to support their fertility back in women’s hands.” — Dr. Peter Rizk, Reproductive Endocrinologist, OBGYN

BELLINGHAM, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly 35% of people have received or know someone who has received fertility treatment.** A pilot study conducted by respected fertility specialists published in Fertility and Sterility medical journal demonstrates that supplementing with Fairhaven Health’s FH PRO for Women for 90 days prior to Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) treatment may have a positive impact on clinical pregnancy rates.†

FH PRO for Women is a patented, comprehensive, preconception multivitamin and fertility supplement with over 30 top-quality ingredients, including the antioxidants CoQ10, beta-carotene, alpha lipoic acid, grapeseed extract, and resveratrol, as well as melatonin, myo-inositol, and methylated folate, a trio known to support egg quality.*

This pilot study included 104 women, 48 of whom were given FH PRO for Women for 90 days prior to ART treatment and then compared to a matched historical control group of 56 women. The women who took FH PRO for Women experienced a clinical pregnancy rate of 54.5% compared to a 31.5% clinical pregnancy rate in the historical control group. One in 2 women in the FH PRO group achieved pregnancy, compared to only 1 in 3 in the control group.†

“It is well established that oxidative stress diminishes egg quality impacting female fertility; we designed this study to investigate the potential of oral antioxidant supplementation to increase the chances of conception during ART treatments,” said Dr. Peter Rizk, Professor of Reproductive Endocrinology, OBYGN. “This exciting pilot research study is a significant move forward for women’s reproductive health and puts some of the power to support their fertility back in women’s hands.”

The researchers believe that improvement in clinical pregnancy rates after antioxidant supplementation may be due to a decrease in oxidative stress to gametes and embryos.†

Fairhaven Health will be showcasing FH PRO for Women and FH PRO for Men, a clinically studied male fertility supplement, at the upcoming annual meeting of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) in Anaheim, CA on October 24-26.

†Rizk B., Sinha P., Mulekar M., Agarwal A. Oral Supplementation with a Combination Antioxidant Formulation Improves Clinical Pregnancy Rate. Fertility and Sterility Volume 116, Issue 3, Supplement, E249-E250, September 01, 2021.

††Arafa M, Agarwal A, Majzoub A, Khalafalla K, Alsaid S, and Elbardisi H. Efficacy of Antioxidant Supplementation on Conventional and Advanced Sperm Function Tests. Fertility and Sterility, Vol. 112, No. 3, Supplement, September 2019, e362.

**2018 Pew Research Center survey

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.