Custom Legal Marketing Wins W3 Award for Steinberg Law Firm's Website

Custom Legal Marketing is honored to receive a W3 award for the website designed and developed for the South Carolina personal injury lawyers of Steinberg Law Firm.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steinberg Law Firm has been working for families in South Carolina for nearly 100 years. Their dedication to helping those that put their trust in the firm is made apparent by the 650+ five-star reviews publicly shared by clients. Over the last decade alone, Steinberg Law Firm has recovered over half a billion dollars for their clients.

Custom Legal Marketing has been Steinberg Law Firm's exclusive law firm SEO agency for half a decade. The work done by CLM's team has helped increase monthly organic lead generation by over 1,100%. When designing the new website for Steinberg Law Firm, the mission was to develop a conversion-friendly user experience that would also build on the firm's powerful search engine rankings.

When someone needs a workers' compensation lawyer, car accident attorney, truck accident lawyer, or motorcycle accident attorney, or experiences a construction defect, the new website makes it easy to understand their rights and offers illustrations as well as videos to help future clients understand the process of getting compensation.

The new website was also an opportunity to strengthen Steinberg's commitment to helping the thriving Hispanic communities in Charleston, Summerville, Goose Creek, North Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, and throughout South Carolina. All of the firm's online resources including over 1,200 pages and articles are available in Spanish. When someone needs abogados de accidentes or abogados de indemnización laboral y de accidentes de trabajo or suffers from any kind of lesiones personales, Steinberg Law Firm wants to make sure they know their rights.

The W3 competition is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals. AIVA members include executives from Foursquare, Comcast, Disney, Microsoft, Wired, and many others.

This is the second award won by Custom Legal Marketing for their work on the Steinberg Law Firm website. You can see the award-winning website at https://www.steinberglawfirm.com.

Custom Legal Marketing is a search engine optimization company for law firms. The company's award-winning designs and SEO strategies have helped law firms dominate search results in some of the nation's most competitive markets.

Every firm that works with CLM gets a No Competition® Guarantee, which means the legal marketing company won't work with any competitors in the same market.

